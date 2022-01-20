Today’s Headlines
- Alissa Walker: Metro Ran/Ended the Biggest Free Transit Experiment in the U.S. (Curbed)
- Metro Compiles Its 2028 Olympics Wish List (Urbanize)
- How Gentrification Is Harming Black L.A. (Capital & Main)
- Union Pacific Laid Off Security Workers Before Package Theft Derailment Debacle (L.A. Taco)
- Carnage: During El Monte Arrest, Driver Crashes Into And Kills Man (SGV Tribune)
…Driver Dies In Jurupa Valley Crash Careening Off 60 Freeway (Daily Bulletin)
…Mother and Daughter Killed In Jan 6 Norwalk Crash (Norwalk Patriot)
- Caltrans To Host Meeting On Proposed SR-138 Bike Lanes In Palmdale (AV Times)
- 6-Story, 38-Unit, 20-Parking Space Development Proposed In Westlake (Urbanize)
- L.A. River Restoration Receiving $26M In Federal Infrastructure Funding (Spectrum)
- High-Speed Rail Concerns In Burbank (LAT, Outlook)
- Feds Reject Portland Oregon Highway Expansion (No More Freeways PDX)
