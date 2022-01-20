Today’s Headlines

  • Alissa Walker: Metro Ran/Ended the Biggest Free Transit Experiment in the U.S. (Curbed)
  • Metro Compiles Its 2028 Olympics Wish List (Urbanize)
  • How Gentrification Is Harming Black L.A. (Capital & Main)
  • Union Pacific Laid Off Security Workers Before Package Theft Derailment Debacle (L.A. Taco)
  • Carnage: During El Monte Arrest, Driver Crashes Into And Kills Man (SGV Tribune)
    …Driver Dies In Jurupa Valley Crash Careening Off 60 Freeway (Daily Bulletin)
    …Mother and Daughter Killed In Jan 6 Norwalk Crash (Norwalk Patriot)
  • Caltrans To Host Meeting On Proposed SR-138 Bike Lanes In Palmdale (AV Times)
  • 6-Story, 38-Unit, 20-Parking Space Development Proposed In Westlake (Urbanize)
  • L.A. River Restoration Receiving $26M In Federal Infrastructure Funding (Spectrum)
  • High-Speed Rail Concerns In Burbank (LAT, Outlook)
  • Feds Reject Portland Oregon Highway Expansion (No More Freeways PDX)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA