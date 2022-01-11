Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County Hits 2 Million COVID Cases (LAT, AV Times, Daily News)
- Alliance Protests Metro Resuming Fare Collection During Surge (@All4transit Twitter)
- Officials Probe Pacoima Metrolink-Plane Crash (Daily News)
- 153-Apartment Mixed-Use Complex Planned At Sunset/Vine (Urbanize)
- Snarky Thread On Metro/Caltrans 710 Freeway Aesthetic Plan (@StreetsblogLA Twitter)
- Climate Change Impacts People With Disabilities (Downtown News)
- LAT, LB Post, The Source, and SBCA Profile Governor Newsom’s Proposed Budget
…How Newsom Budget Would Help L.A./LB Ports (Daily Breeze, LB Business Journal)
