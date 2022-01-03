- Insiders Say LASD’s Profiling of Latinx Cyclists Is Part of Agency’s Culture/Training (LAT)
- County’s COVID Transmission Rate Highest Since March/April 2020 (LAT)
- AIDS Healthcare Foundation Readies Lawsuit Against City’s Housing Plan (LAT)
- Millenials Driving Demand for Single-Family Rentals (Daily News)
- Legal Win Clears Way for Development Along Expo Line (SMDP)
- Long Beach Bill Would Make It Easier to Build ADU’s (LB Post)
- New laws taking effect in California (CalMatters, LA Times)
- Manchin Willing to Reopen Negotiations on Build Back Better (Axios)
- Metro Unveils Angels Flight TAP Card (The Source)
