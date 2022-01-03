Today’s Headlines

  • Insiders Say LASD’s Profiling of Latinx Cyclists Is Part of Agency’s Culture/Training (LAT)
  • County’s COVID Transmission Rate Highest Since March/April 2020 (LAT)
  • AIDS Healthcare Foundation Readies Lawsuit Against City’s Housing Plan (LAT)
  • Millenials Driving Demand for Single-Family Rentals (Daily News)
  • Legal Win Clears Way for Development Along Expo Line (SMDP)
  • Long Beach Bill Would Make It Easier to Build ADU’s (LB Post)
  • New laws taking effect in California (CalMattersLA Times)
  • Manchin Willing to Reopen Negotiations on Build Back Better (Axios)
  • Metro Unveils Angels Flight TAP Card (The Source)