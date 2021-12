Today’s Headlines

COVID Omicron Variant Surging In L.A. County (LAT)

Councilmembers Decided What L.A. Streets Get What Upgrades When (LAist)

Santa Fe Springs Planning Truck Tax For Road Repair (Whittier Daily News)

Carnage: Driver Dies Crashing Into Parked Truck On 605 Freeway In Irwindale (SGV Tribune)

…Driver Kills Pedestrian On 210 Freeway In Pasadena (Star-News)

5-Story 63-Unit Supportive Housing Under Construction By MacArthur Park Station (Urbanize)

Manchin Killing Build Back Better Killed Federal E-Bike Rebate (Biking in L.A.)

Do We Really Need Huge Emergency Response Vehicles For Public Safety? (Michael Schneider Medium)

