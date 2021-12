Today’s Headlines

Proposed CA Law Seeks To Ban Freeway Expansion In Underserved Communities (LAT)

L.A. Is About To Lower Some Speed Limits (KTLA)

Carnage: Street Racers Kill Student Near USC (LAT, Daily News)

…Driver Arrested In Deady Desert Hot Spring Crash (LAT)

…Driver Kills 85-Year-Old Person In Reseda Hit-and-Run (Daily News)

…Two Killed In Crash On Pearblossom Highway (AV Times)

,,,Car Crash Damages Downey’s Rose Bowl Float Barn (Downey Patriot)

L.A.’s First Safe Campground Village Gets Mixed Reviews (KCRW)

LA Podcast Talks Metro Fare Resumption, Garcetti, and More

Beth Pratt Raised Millions For 101 Freeway Wildlife Overpass (LAT)

Op Ed: L.A. Can’t Push Bikes And Buses Aside (LAT)

