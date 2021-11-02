Transportation Committee Approved Motions To Implement New CA Laws: Speed Limits, Bus Lane Cameras, Slow Streets
This afternoon, the L.A. City Council Transportation Committee approved three motions that push L.A. to take advantage of new state laws advancing livability. If approved by the full council, Los Angeles will move to implement bus lane camera enforcement, reduced speed limits, and make more Slow Streets permanent.
Further detail on the motions are as follows:
- Speed Limits – A motion (council file 21-1223) by Councilmembers Mike Bonin, Paul Koretz, and Paul Krekorian directs city staff to reform city speed limits as is now allowed under A.B. 43 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman. A.B. 43 allows cities to “consider the safety of vulnerable road users and its Vision Zero goals when setting speed limits on streets with a history of collisions” and allows L.A. to roll back many recent speed limit increases. In committee today, Bonin amended the motion to speed up the process; the amendment directs additional city departments, including the City Attorney, to prepare an ordinance rolling back recent increases, and reducing speeds on city streets with high numbers of traffic deaths and injuries.
- Bus Lane Camera Enforcement – A motion (council file 21-1224) by Councilmembers Bonin, Krekorian, and Kevin de León directs the city to take steps needed to implement A.B. 917 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom. A.B. 917 authorizes usage of on-bus automated cameras to enforce parking violations in bus lanes. City Transportation Department (LADOT) staff reported that Metro is set to start testing camera enforcement equipment starting on November 15. LADOT reported that actual camera enforcement is anticipated to start “late next year” after an RFP process.
- Permanent Slow Streets – A motion (council file 21-1222) by Councilmembers Bonin, Krekorian, and Nithya Raman to take steps to make L.A. City Slow Streets permanent as permitted under A.B. 773 by State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian. The motion directs LADOT to report back on various steps needed to implement a permanent Slow Steets program.