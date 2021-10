Today’s Headlines

Agenda For Today’s 10 a.m. Metro Board Meeting (The Source)

Poor Neighborhoods Bear Brunt Of Extreme Heat (LAT)

Rainwater Infiltrating Green Streets Coming To South L.A. (Urbanize)

Carnage: Driver Hits and Kills Person Running On 5 Freeway In La Mirada (Whittier Daily News)

…Fatal Motorcyclist Crash On 405 Freeway In Long Beach (LB Post)

…Hit-and-Run Driver Flees After Crashing Into Salmon E-Scooter Rider (Biking in L.A.)

…Fatal Motorcyclist Crash On 405 Freeway In Long Beach (LB Post) …Hit-and-Run Driver Flees After Crashing Into Salmon E-Scooter Rider (Biking in L.A.) 5-Story 50-Unit TOC Mixed-Use Planned In Boyle Heights (Urbanize)

In Protecting Jobs, Some California Trade Unions Clash With Climate Activists (Capital & Main)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, Get State Headlines At Streetsblog CA