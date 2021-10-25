Today’s Headlines
- Wicked Rain (LAT)
- City Council Approves K-town Tower Adjacent To Wilshire Vermont Station (Urbanize)
- More On Little Tokyo/Arts District First/Last Mile Improvements (The Source)
- Purple Line Extension Is Single Most Important Investment To Untangle Gridlock (Rebuild So Cal)
- Carnage: One Killed, Five Injured When Driver Crashes Into Van Nuys Restaurant (Daily News)
…Motorcyclists Killed In Granada Hills and San Dimas (Daily News)
…Motorcyclist Killed In Long Beach Crash (LB Post)
…$50K Reward Offered In Pacoima Hit-and-Run Motorcyclist Killing (Daily News)
…Woman Injured By Man Driving Into Palmdale Anti-Vax Mandate Protest (LAT, NBC, AV Times)
- California Gas Prices Are Sky-High (LAT)
- CA Proposed Oil Drilling Buffer (Capital & Main)
- Disproportionate Number Of Women, Vulnerable Populations In L.A. Jails (Witness L.A.)
- Briteline Partners For Rancho Cucamonga High-Speed Rail Connection (Trains.com)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA