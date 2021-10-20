Today’s Headlines

  • So Cal Gas Prices Are Highest In 9 Years (Daily News)
  • Metro Wants To Complete 10,000 Homes On Metro-Owned Land, Half Income Restricted (Urbanize)
  • Long Beach Tees Up Complete Streets Projects (LongBeachIze)
  • County Tees Up Arrangement For Mental Health Staff On Metro (Daily News)
  • Metro Tees Up Earthquake Alert Systems (The Source)
  • L.A. Looks To Stop Surge Of Street Racing (LAT)
  • South Pasadena Committee To Decide Next Steps For Caltrans Homes (South Pasadena Review)
  • Carnage: Two People Killed In Head-On Crash In Lancaster (AV Times)
    …One Person Killed, Two Injured, In Gardena Crash (Daily Breeze)
  • 5-Story 89-Units Permanent Supportive Housing Planned In Willowbrook (Urbanize)
  • What’s the Point Of Ride-Hail? (LAT)
  • City Council Seeks To Suspend Indicted Ridley-Thomas (LAT)
  • Hundreds Rally In Laguna Beach To Ban Offshore Oil Drilling (LAT)

