- So Cal Gas Prices Are Highest In 9 Years (Daily News)
- Metro Wants To Complete 10,000 Homes On Metro-Owned Land, Half Income Restricted (Urbanize)
- Long Beach Tees Up Complete Streets Projects (LongBeachIze)
- County Tees Up Arrangement For Mental Health Staff On Metro (Daily News)
- Metro Tees Up Earthquake Alert Systems (The Source)
- L.A. Looks To Stop Surge Of Street Racing (LAT)
- South Pasadena Committee To Decide Next Steps For Caltrans Homes (South Pasadena Review)
- Carnage: Two People Killed In Head-On Crash In Lancaster (AV Times)
…One Person Killed, Two Injured, In Gardena Crash (Daily Breeze)
- 5-Story 89-Units Permanent Supportive Housing Planned In Willowbrook (Urbanize)
- What’s the Point Of Ride-Hail? (LAT)
- City Council Seeks To Suspend Indicted Ridley-Thomas (LAT)
- Hundreds Rally In Laguna Beach To Ban Offshore Oil Drilling (LAT)
