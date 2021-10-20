Today’s Headlines

So Cal Gas Prices Are Highest In 9 Years (Daily News)

Metro Wants To Complete 10,000 Homes On Metro-Owned Land, Half Income Restricted (Urbanize)

Long Beach Tees Up Complete Streets Projects (LongBeachIze)

County Tees Up Arrangement For Mental Health Staff On Metro (Daily News)

Metro Tees Up Earthquake Alert Systems (The Source)

L.A. Looks To Stop Surge Of Street Racing (LAT)

South Pasadena Committee To Decide Next Steps For Caltrans Homes (South Pasadena Review)

Carnage: Two People Killed In Head-On Crash In Lancaster (AV Times)

…One Person Killed, Two Injured, In Gardena Crash (Daily Breeze)

5-Story 89-Units Permanent Supportive Housing Planned In Willowbrook (Urbanize)

What’s the Point Of Ride-Hail? (LAT)

City Council Seeks To Suspend Indicted Ridley-Thomas (LAT)

Hundreds Rally In Laguna Beach To Ban Offshore Oil Drilling (LAT)

