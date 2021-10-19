SGV Connect #86 : Alhambra Councilmember Sasha Renée Pérez

In this week’s episode, SGV Connect caught up with Alhambra City Councilmember Sasha Renée Pérez, who we spoke with in January two months after her election win.

With still less than a year in office, she’s been active in leading Alhambra on many fronts, including adopting Hero Pay for frontline workers, supporting efforts around the ActiveSGV pop-up demonstration on Poplar Boulevard, and passing resolutions to form a Vision Zero working group and study the viability of rent control and just cause eviction protections. In this interview, Perez touches on many of these issues, including how community engagement has evolved in Alhambra, and lessons on how to make change in the city.

She will be honored on Thursday evening as Active SGV’s elected official of the year for 2021.

Thursday is Noche de las Luminarias, the annual event by ActiveSGV celebrating the people, projects and policies that are making the San Gabriel Valley a better place to live, work and play. This year’s event is sold out, but you can check the Active Blog for more information.

Other winners for this year include (click links for more details on winners)

The Cub House

Eco Urban Gardens

Christina Davila

The City of Glendora

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”



Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays.