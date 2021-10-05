Today’s Headlines

  • $50K Reward In Hit-and-Run Killing Of Prynsess Di’Amond Brazzle (Biking in L.A.)
  • L.A. City Plans Sweep Of MacArthur Park Unhoused (Daily News)
  • Investing in Place On LADOT’s Changing Lanes Gender Equity Report
  • Tomorrow Is Clean Air Day (The Source)
  • 4-Story 60-Unit Supportive Housing Project Nearly Complete In South Gate (Urbanize)
  • 4-Story 78-Unit Affordable Housing Project Under Construction In East L.A. (Eastsider)
  • Whittier May Annex Western End Of Whittier Boulevard (Whittier Daily News)
  • Garcetti Ambassadorship In Confirmation Purgatory (LAT)
  • Streetsblog Editors Tour California High-Speed Rail Construction (SBLA Facebook)

