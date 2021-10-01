L.A. County Supervisors Approve $144 Million For Water Projects; $23 Million To Go To SGV

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors recently awarded more than $144 million in Safe, Clean Water funding to 78 projects to increase the region’s water resiliency.

The Safe Clean Water Program, also known as Measure W, was approved by voters in 2018 and provides local, dedicated funding to increase the region’s water supply, improve water quality, enhance communities and protect public health. To date, a total of $240 million has been allocated through the first two years of Safe, Clean Water’s regional program, in addition to $110 million annually returned directly to 85 cities within the region.

The $144 million just approved by the Board of Supervisors, along with earmarked allocations the next 4 years (over $480 million total), will fund new and ongoing projects that capture rainwater across 207,000 acres and spans 38 cities and increase annual rainfall capture by an average of 54,664 acre-feet—enough to supply 400,000 people a year. The allocations will also fund 12 Watershed Coordinator positions to provide technical resources, education and connectivity across the region and 18 feasibility studies and scientific studies advancing the goals of the Safe, Clean Water Program.

A Streetsblog L.A. analysis shows that more than $23 million will go to the San Gabriel Valley:

Click here for a full list of SGV projects. Check out more projects on the Safe Clean Water Program portal.

