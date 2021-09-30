Today’s Headlines

  • How Metro Is Adapting To the Pandemic And Re-Opening (Occidental)
  • LAX PeopleMover Pedestrian Bridge Taking Shape (Urbanize)
  • Mayor Butts Defends Inglewood PeopleMover Plan (2UrbanGirls)
  • Downey Extends Outdoor Dining Through Next Summer (Downey Patriot)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian On 101 Freeway In Hollywood Hills (Daily News)
    …One Killed In Canyon Country Car Crash (SC Signal)
  • 7-Story 195-Apartment Building Planned Near Future Leimert Park Station (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Approves $116M For Affordable Housing In DTLA, East Hollywood, Pico-Union, Westlake (Urbanize)
  • Raman and Krekorian Districts Could Change Heavily Under Redistricting (LAT)
  • Newsom To Sign Bruce’s Beach Bill Today (@justiceforbrucesbeach Instagram)

