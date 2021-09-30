Today’s Headlines
- How Metro Is Adapting To the Pandemic And Re-Opening (Occidental)
- LAX PeopleMover Pedestrian Bridge Taking Shape (Urbanize)
- Mayor Butts Defends Inglewood PeopleMover Plan (2UrbanGirls)
- Downey Extends Outdoor Dining Through Next Summer (Downey Patriot)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian On 101 Freeway In Hollywood Hills (Daily News)
…One Killed In Canyon Country Car Crash (SC Signal)
- 7-Story 195-Apartment Building Planned Near Future Leimert Park Station (Urbanize)
- L.A. Approves $116M For Affordable Housing In DTLA, East Hollywood, Pico-Union, Westlake (Urbanize)
- Raman and Krekorian Districts Could Change Heavily Under Redistricting (LAT)
- Newsom To Sign Bruce’s Beach Bill Today (@justiceforbrucesbeach Instagram)
