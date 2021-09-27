Today’s Headlines
- 5 Rushed To Hospitals After Shooting On Metro Train In Compton (LAT, Daily Breeze, LB Post)
- 46 Percent Of Metro Employees Are Vaccinated (L.A. Magazine)
- WeHo City’s Video Guide To Shared E-Bikes And E-Scooters (WeHoVille)
- More On Metro Free Student Transit Pilot Approval (LAist, The Source)
- Planning Commission Approved New DTLA Community Plan (Urbanize)
- Whittier Considering New Shuttle (Whittier Daily News)
- Carnage: Driver Killed Crashing Into Pacoima Apartment, Injuring Five (LAT, Daily News)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills One In North Hollywood (Daily News)
.,.Driver Killed Crashing Into Parked Truck In Van Nuys (Daily News)
…Motorcyclist Found Dead On 710 Onramp In Long Beach (LB Post)
…Eight Hurt In Police-Involved Car Crash In South L.A. (LAT)
…CHP Officer Injured In Crash On 105 In Downey (Whittier Daily News)
…Driver Crashes Into, Takes Out Power Pole On Sierra Highway (SC Signal)
- Misdemeanor Diversion Law Sparks Disparities In DUI Sentencing (SGV Tribune)
