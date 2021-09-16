Today’s Headlines
- Pasadena Moves Closer To Retooling 710 Freeway Stub (Pasadena Star News, Pasadena Now)
- Report Finds Four More LAPD Filed False Gang Claims (LAT)
- Rolling Stone Explains L.A. Sherriff Department Officer Gangs
- Man Shot And Killed On Metro A (Blue) Line At Washington Station (CBS2, LAT, Daily News)
- Metro Bike Share Now Sponsored By Door Dash (The Source)
- County Grapples With Sloan Canyon Car Crashes (SC Signal)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In Downtown Long Beach Crash (LB Post)
…Temple City Car Crash Kills Person, Seriously Injures Another (SGV Tribune)
…One Dead In City of Industry Car Crash (SGV Tribune)
…Suspect Arrested In Deadly Playa Del Rey Hit-and-Run Crime (LAT)
- Council Approves Moving To Remove PD From Some Mental Health Response (LAist)
- Council Approves Rodriguez’ Motion To Curb Street Racing (ABC7)
- Council Approves Community Land Trust ‘TOPA’ Motion (@topa4la Instagram)
- L.A. County Votes To Phase Out Urban Oil Drilling (ABC, LAT)
- Amtrak Between OC and SD Temporarily Closed For Repairs (Whittier Daily News)
- Vegas High-Speed Rail Urged To Add Crossings For Wildlife (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA