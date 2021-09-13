Today’s Headlines
- Metro Task Force Meeting Tonight For Input On Metro 710 Freeway Widening (LB Post, The Source)
- Legislature Moves One Step Toward Allowing County To Return Bruce’s Beach (LAist)
- New Protected Bike Lanes On Airport Boulevard (Mike Bonin Fb)
- L.A. Sheriff Dept Gangs Growing (LAT)
- 6 LAPD Officers Sue To Block City Vaccine Requirement (Daily News, LAT)
- Carnage: Playa Del Rey Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Mother, Hospitalizes Son (Daily Breeze, CBS2)
…Playa Del Rey Crash Took Place Where City Undid Safety Improvements (Biking in L.A.)
…Long Beach DUI Driver Sentenced To 4 Years For Killing Man In Wheelchair (LB Post)
…Driver, Who Killed Two In La Palma Crash, Sentenced (Daily Breeze)
- Driver Crashes Into Saugus Dry Cleaners (SCV Signal)
- Governor Newsom Announces $2.75B Project Homekey Initiative (Urbanize)
- 39-Apartment Supportive Housing Opens In East Hollywood (Urbanize)
- 69-Unit Temple Beaudry TOC Project Survives Equitable Westlake Appeal (Urbanize)
- Construction Begins On San Diego Seawall To Protect Rail Tracks (LAT)
Election Day is tomorrow – please vote!
