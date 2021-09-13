This Week In Livable Streets
710 Freeway widening task force, Election Day, San Vicente, Metro committees, Urban Air Mobility, Seleta Reynolds, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 9/13 – Tonight starting at 6 p.m., Metro will host the first meeting of its new 710 Freeway committee: the I-710 South Corridor Task Force. After the EPA and Caltrans canceled Metro’s plans for spending $6 billion to add two more lanes to the 710, the Metro board suspended the project. Now Metro is convening a group of selected stakeholders – from industry to ports to community non-profits – charged with “bringing together community, public and private stakeholders that will give voice to local and regional needs for improvement on and around the 710 freeway.” Will this task force be any different from earlier Metro/Caltrans 710 committees? Time will tell. According to The Source, the Task Force is expected to provide a report of its feedback and findings to the Metro Board of Directors and State of California by April 2022. To access tonight’s meeting, register via Zoom link, or call Spanish: (646) 749-3335, código de acceso 773-633-757, or English: (213) 338-8477, webinar ID: 823 7929 0229 – passcode 5851. Details on tonight’s meeting at Metro’s the Source. Background documents on the Task Force at Metro staff reports.
- Tuesday 9/14 – Tomorrow is Election Day! Streetsblog encourages you all to get out there and vote like your state depended on it.
- Tuesday 9/14 – Mayor Eric Garcetti and the L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) will host a webinar on Shaping Urban Air Mobility in L.A. through Community Engagement.” The virtual event takes place from 11 a.m to noon. RSVP via Google form to receive agenda and meeting link.
- Wednesday 9/15 – Streets for All will host a Happy Hour with Seleta Reynolds, General Manager of LADOT from 5-6 p.m. Pre-register at SFA event page for Zoom link.
- Wednesday 9/15 – Metro will convene its regular first and third Wednesday Public Safety Advisory Committee meeting – from 5-7 p.m. The meeting was announced via the last meeting agenda, but at press time, Metro has not posted an agenda. By the time you read this, details should be available at Metro PSAC webpage.
- Wednesday 9/15 and Thursday 9/16 – Metro board committee meetings are back. Boardmembers will discuss and vote on various items in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Find meeting details, agendas and staff reports at Metro meeting page.
- Thursday 9/16 – The L.A. City Pedestrian Advisory Committee will meet virtually from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Details at meeting agenda.
- Saturday 9/18 – Join LADOT and community partners will host a San Vicente On-the-Street Safety Walk and Block Party from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is designed to distribute information and hear public feedback on planned safety improvements – including protected bike lanes – on San Vicente Boulevard. Stations will be located at key intersections along San Vicente Boulevard between Olympic Boulevard and La Brea Avenue. Details at LADOT e-blast.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org