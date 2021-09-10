Today’s Headlines
- State Budget Rail Impasse Means Gold Line Won’t Get To Montclair Soon (SGV Tribune)
- LADOT GM Seleta Reynolds On Transportation’s New Normal (The Planning Report)
- Man Arrested For Assault Onboard Long Beach Transit Bus (LB Post)
- How L.A. Pioneered Racial Covenant Laws (LAT)
- Artesia Boulevard Upgrades Good For Business (LB Business Journal)
- Port Has New Program To Text Traffic Alerts To Drivers (LB Post)
…what could possibly go wrong texting more stuff to drivers?
- Carnage: 8-Vehicle Crash In Diamond Bar Kills One Person (SGV Tribune)
- 40-Unit Long Beach Supportive Housing Nears Completion (Urbanize)
- Electric Vehicle Drivers Pay Same Fee No Matter Miles Driven (Daily Breeze)
- Doctor Prescription: Walk For Better Health (Downey Patriot)
- CA Legislature Approves Speed Limit Reform Bill (Biking in L.A.)
- 12 Issues At Stake In the CA Recall Election (LAT)
…Vote by next Tuesday!
Today’s Headlines are made possible by readers like you – please contribute.
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA