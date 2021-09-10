Today’s Headlines

  • State Budget Rail Impasse Means Gold Line Won’t Get To Montclair Soon (SGV Tribune)
  • LADOT GM Seleta Reynolds On Transportation’s New Normal (The Planning Report)
  • Man Arrested For Assault Onboard Long Beach Transit Bus (LB Post)
  • How L.A. Pioneered Racial Covenant Laws (LAT)
  • Artesia Boulevard Upgrades Good For Business (LB Business Journal)
  • Port Has New Program To Text Traffic Alerts To Drivers (LB Post)
    …what could possibly go wrong texting more stuff to drivers?
  • Carnage: 8-Vehicle Crash In Diamond Bar Kills One Person (SGV Tribune)
  • 40-Unit Long Beach Supportive Housing Nears Completion (Urbanize)
  • Electric Vehicle Drivers Pay Same Fee No Matter Miles Driven (Daily Breeze)
  • Doctor Prescription: Walk For Better Health (Downey Patriot)
  • CA Legislature Approves Speed Limit Reform Bill (Biking in L.A.)
  • 12 Issues At Stake In the CA Recall Election (LAT)
    Vote by next Tuesday!

