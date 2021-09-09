Today’s Headlines
- Mechanical Problems With Early Electric Buses Problems For Transit Agencies (SGV Tribune)
- Bruce’s Beach Bill Passes State Assembly (Daily Breeze)
- Metro: $425M To Keep Trucks From Crashing Into Gold Line (@numble Twitter)
- New Pocket Park Under Construction At Boyle Heights Soto Station (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Police Seek Driver In Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash In Sylmar (Daily News)
- LAist Explains L.A. Homelessness
- California Moving To Decriminalize “Jaywalking” (LAist)
