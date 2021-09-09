Today’s Headlines

Mechanical Problems With Early Electric Buses Problems For Transit Agencies (SGV Tribune)

Bruce’s Beach Bill Passes State Assembly (Daily Breeze)

Metro: $425M To Keep Trucks From Crashing Into Gold Line (@numble Twitter)

New Pocket Park Under Construction At Boyle Heights Soto Station (Urbanize)

Carnage: Police Seek Driver In Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash In Sylmar (Daily News)

LAist Explains L.A. Homelessness

California Moving To Decriminalize “Jaywalking” (LAist)

