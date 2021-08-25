Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. County COVID Cases Not Levelling But Ticking Upward (LAT)
    …Unvaxxed and Risky Behavior Driving COVID Surge (LAT)
  • Additional Metro NextGen Service Changes Take Effect September 12 (The Source)
  • SMDP Shares A Few Photos From Santa Monica’s Open Main Street
  • Inclusive Action Statement on Recent Violence Against Street Vendors
  • Carnage: Multiple Vehicle Crash Kills Person In East L.A. (Eastsider)
    …Driver Kills Person In Los Feliz Car Crash (Eastsider)
  • Audit Finds CA Mismanaged COVID Funding For Unhoused (LAT)
  • This Year’s CA Fires Set To Break Last Year’s Fire Records (LAT)

Additional Calendar:

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA