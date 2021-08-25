Today’s Headlines

L.A. County COVID Cases Not Levelling But Ticking Upward (LAT)

…Unvaxxed and Risky Behavior Driving COVID Surge (LAT)

SMDP Shares A Few Photos From Santa Monica’s Open Main Street

Inclusive Action Statement on Recent Violence Against Street Vendors

Carnage: Multiple Vehicle Crash Kills Person In East L.A. (Eastsider)

…Driver Kills Person In Los Feliz Car Crash (Eastsider)

This Year’s CA Fires Set To Break Last Year’s Fire Records (LAT)

Additional Calendar:

Wednesday 8/25 – Streets for All is urging folks to weigh in on the city of L.A.’s incomplete complete streets program projects. The Orwellianly-named program’s latest projects were approved last week by the City Council Transportation Committee, and will be again heard at the council’s Public Works Committee today at 2 p.m. Details at Streets for All alert and meeting agenda.

– Streets for All is urging folks to weigh in on the city of L.A.’s incomplete complete streets program projects. The Orwellianly-named program’s latest projects were approved last week by the City Council Transportation Committee, and will be again heard at the council’s Public Works Committee today at 2 p.m. Details at Streets for All alert and meeting agenda. Thursday 8/26 – Streets for All is urging folks to weigh on in on the city of Malibu’s proposal to widen two miles of Pacific Coast Highway, adding parking but no bike lanes. The Malibu Planning Commission will meet and vote on the item tomorrow at 630 p.m. Details at Streets for All alert and meeting agenda.

