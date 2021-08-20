Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. County Surpasses 25,000 COVID Deaths (LAT, LAist, Daily News, AV Times)
  • Palmdale Seeking Input On Planned Avenue Q Complete Street Project (AV Times)
  • Santa Monica‘s Car-Free Main Street Pilot Returns This Weekend (SMDP)
  • El Monte School District Celebrates Electric School Buses (SGV Tribune)
  • Truckers Surveyed Concerned About Clean Truck Fees At Port (Daily News)
  • High-Speed Rail Authority Approves Bakersfield-Palmdale Plan (AV Times)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Temecula (Daily Breeze)
    …Teens Arrested In Fatal Street Racing Crash In Burbank (LAT)
  • 5-Story 124 Apartment Building Approved On Crenshaw Line (Urbanize)
  • Meet the Law Firms Helping Big Oil Cook the Planet (LAT)
  • LAist Guide to the CA Recall Election

