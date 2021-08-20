Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County Surpasses 25,000 COVID Deaths (LAT, LAist, Daily News, AV Times)
- Palmdale Seeking Input On Planned Avenue Q Complete Street Project (AV Times)
- Santa Monica‘s Car-Free Main Street Pilot Returns This Weekend (SMDP)
- El Monte School District Celebrates Electric School Buses (SGV Tribune)
- Truckers Surveyed Concerned About Clean Truck Fees At Port (Daily News)
- High-Speed Rail Authority Approves Bakersfield-Palmdale Plan (AV Times)
- Carnage: Person Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Temecula (Daily Breeze)
…Teens Arrested In Fatal Street Racing Crash In Burbank (LAT)
- 5-Story 124 Apartment Building Approved On Crenshaw Line (Urbanize)
- Meet the Law Firms Helping Big Oil Cook the Planet (LAT)
- LAist Guide to the CA Recall Election
