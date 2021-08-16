CicLAvia Wilmington Open Thread

CicLAvia is back. Yesterday, Southern California’s premiere open streets festival activated 2.25 miles worth of streets through the core of Wilmington.

It was the second time that CicLAvia toured the harbor-area L.A. City neighborhood of Wilmington after August 2017’s event that stretched from Wilmington to San Pedro.

Sunday’s Wilmington route wasn’t so long. The attendance wasn’t standing-room-only crowded. But maybe this was just what the doctor ordered for the first CicLAvia festival since COVID canceled events planned for 2021. Lots of people biked, walked, skated, and more – while more or less maintaining social distancing. Hubs at both ends were full of activity, but not too full.

Readers – how was your CicLAvia experience yesterday?