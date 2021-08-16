CicLAvia Wilmington Open Thread

CicLAvia opened two+ miles of Wilmington streets yesterday. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
CicLAvia opened two+ miles of Wilmington streets yesterday. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

CicLAvia is back. Yesterday, Southern California’s premiere open streets festival activated 2.25 miles worth of streets through the core of Wilmington.

It was the second time that CicLAvia toured the harbor-area L.A. City neighborhood of Wilmington after August 2017’s event that stretched from Wilmington to San Pedro.

Sunday’s Wilmington route wasn’t so long. The attendance wasn’t standing-room-only crowded. But maybe this was just what the doctor ordered for the first CicLAvia festival since COVID canceled events planned for 2021. Lots of people biked, walked, skated, and more – while more or less maintaining social distancing. Hubs at both ends were full of activity, but not too full.

Readers – how was your CicLAvia experience yesterday?

CicLAvia Wilmington
Yesterday’s CicLAvia along Wilmington’s Avalon Boulevard
All ages enjoying CicLAvia on Avalon Boulevard through Wilmington
Thousands of cyclists took to the streets of Wilmington during yesterday’s CicLAvia open streets event
Cyclists young and old rode the car-free streets of CicLAvia in Wilmington

