- L.A. County Close To Mandating COVID Vaccine For County Workers (LAist)
- Regulations Preventing Street Vendors From Legalizing Carts (LAT)
- For West Santa Ana Branch, Metro Extends Comment Period, Adds Meetings (The Source)
- Sheriff Deputy Accuses Sheriff Deputies Of Lying During Investigation (LAT)
- Buscaino Wastes Little Time In Sweeping CD15 Unhoused (Daily Breeze)
- L.A. Releases Study Of Westside District Locations For Emergency Unhoused Facilities (LAT, Mike Bonin)
- Carnage: Driver Killed In Pearblossom Crash Identified (AV Times)
- County Supervisors Approve TOPA Motion Supporting Land Trust Affordable Housing (Hilda Solis)
- County Supervisors Approve $151M For Three Supportive Housing Developments (Urbanize)
