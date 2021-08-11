Today’s Headlines

L.A. County Close To Mandating COVID Vaccine For County Workers (LAist)

Regulations Preventing Street Vendors From Legalizing Carts (LAT)

For West Santa Ana Branch, Metro Extends Comment Period, Adds Meetings (The Source)

Sheriff Deputy Accuses Sheriff Deputies Of Lying During Investigation (LAT)

Buscaino Wastes Little Time In Sweeping CD15 Unhoused (Daily Breeze)

L.A. Releases Study Of Westside District Locations For Emergency Unhoused Facilities (LAT, Mike Bonin)

Carnage: Driver Killed In Pearblossom Crash Identified (AV Times)

County Supervisors Approve TOPA Motion Supporting Land Trust Affordable Housing (Hilda Solis)

County Supervisors Approve $151M For Three Supportive Housing Developments (Urbanize)

