This Week In Livable Streets
Ballona Creek, West Hollywood and Culver City meetings all tonight! CicLAvia, TOPA, Koreatown Block Party, Laura Friedman, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 8/9 – Today at 5 p.m., Friends of Ballona Wetlands and the CA Department of Fish and Wildlife will host a webinar on re-envisioning the Ballona Creek trail through the wetlands area, which is slated for large-scale naturalization/restoration. Details at GoToWebinar registration.
- Monday 8/9 – Today at 5 p.m., the city of West Hollywood will host a community meeting regarding retooling an existing parking lot to create a new park – to be located at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard, Bonner Drive, and Robertson Boulevard. Some surrounding neighbors are opposing the project, fearing that it could attract unhoused neighbors. Meeting details, including Zoom link, at West Hollywood project webpage. Additional background at earlier WeHoVille coverage.
- Monday 8/9 – Tonight, Bike Culver City is encouraging stakeholders to weigh in on keeping Culver City’s City Council decision on keeping Culver Boulevard outdoor-dining and ped/bike/transit-friendly makeover. Some are circulating a misleading petition in support of a watered down configuration (“Option 3”), so Bike Culver City is encouraging speakers to make it clear that they support retaining 100 percent of the current configuration (“Option 2”). The item will be considered at tonight’s 6 p.m. council meeting. For details see Bike Culver City’s alert and talking points, and meeting agenda (item A-8).
- Tuesday 8/10 – Tomorrow, there are a couple of big livability items up for votes at the 9 a.m. L.A. County Supervisors meeting (agenda):
– Item #5 is a motion, co-authored by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl, to develop a Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA) that would facilitate community land trusts (CLTs) purchasing housing in order to preserve affordability and curb gentrification. For details, see TOPA4LA and L.A. Community Land Trust Coalition talking points.
– Item #14 is a motion, co-authored by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Janice Hahn, to address inequities in infrastructure planning. Move L.A. is urging stakeholders to support approving this motion.
- Wednesday 8/11 – Streets for All will host a 5 p.m. virtual Happy Hour with Assemblymember Laura Friedman, chair of the Assembly Committee on Transportation. Friedman is a Streetsie winner and a longtime advocate for walkability/bikeability. Friedman has championed big reforms to the absurd way speed limits are set. In recent years, she has come under criticism for supporting efforts to sabotage completion of the initial Central Valley segment of CA High-Speed Rail by diverting funding to Southern California. Register for the Happy Hour at Streets for All event page.
- Saturday 8/14 – The Wilshire Center Koreatown Neighborhood Council – along with a slew of partners – will host its Ktown Block Party this Saturday from 1-5 p.m. on 6th Street between Alexandria Avenue and Catalina Street. The block party will be a community celebration showcasing Koreatown’s culture and resources, while also collecting stakeholder feedback on proposed street safety and beautification improvements, including the proposed pedestrianization of 6th. Experience performances from various dance, music, and martial arts groups based in Koreatown. Interact with community organizations. Check out pocket parks and demonstrations of potential street safety improvements, and provide your input. Event details at WCKNC event page.
- Sunday 8/15 – CicLAvia returns with CicLAvia-Wilmington opening streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free all-ages open streets event features a 2.25 mile car-free route connecting Banning Park and Wilmington Waterfront Park. Participants can bike, skate, run, walk, skateboard, and enjoy the route however you want. Show up anywhere along our route at any time, and have fun. Access via Metro rail isn’t super easy: cyclists can to bike the ~5 miles from the Metro A (Blue) Line Anaheim Station in Long Beach – though note that weekend construction will close the northern terminus of the A Line, so connecting riders will need to bike about a mile in downtown L.A. to get from 7th Street to the LATTC A Line Station.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org