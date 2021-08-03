Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County COVID Hospitalizations Spiking (Daily News)
- $2.6M Bikeway Proposed In Whittier Narrows Area (Whittier Daily News)
- La Verne Looks To Build Bike/Ped Bridge From Station To Fairplex (SGV Tribune)
- West Hollywood Walkable, But Not For Disabled Folks (WeHoVille)
- Carnage: DUI Driver Killed Two In South L.A. (LAT)
…Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In La Habra (Whittier Daily News)
…Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Lake L.A. (AV Times)
…Girl Killed In Truck-Car Crash In Oak Hills (LAT)
- Mixed-Use Planned For Narrow Chinatown Site Along L Line (Urbanize)
- Affordable Housing Planned By L Line Soto Station (Urbanize)
- CA Bill Would Allow Decertification Of Police Officers For Misconduct (Witness L.A.)
- San Fernando Valley Temperatures Spiking (Daily News)
