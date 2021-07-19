Today’s Headlines

  • Covid Spikes, Mask Mandates, Get Your Local COVID Coverage
  • Hit and Run Driver Kills Podcast Host Matt George (LAT)
  • Hit and Run Driver in Long Beach Injures Woman on Scooter (LB Post)
  • Kenny Uong’s Transit Poem (Jimbo Times)
  • Here’s Your Final List of Recall Candidates for Governor (LAT)
  • Protected Bikeway Popup Coming Sunday on Roxbury Drive (BH Courier)
  • Metro’s Bike Share Workers Form a Union (TWU/Twitter)
  • Zoning Slows Pasadena Church’s Efforts to Build Affordable Housing (Star-News)
  • DOT’s and Auto Industry Ready to Fight to Preserve Federal Funding in Infrastructure Bill (Politico)
  • Friends, Family of Mark Bixby Gather to Ride on Mark Bixby Memorial Bicycle Pedestrian Path (LB Post)