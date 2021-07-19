- Covid Spikes, Mask Mandates, Get Your Local COVID Coverage
- Hit and Run Driver Kills Podcast Host Matt George (LAT)
- Hit and Run Driver in Long Beach Injures Woman on Scooter (LB Post)
- Kenny Uong’s Transit Poem (Jimbo Times)
- Here’s Your Final List of Recall Candidates for Governor (LAT)
- Protected Bikeway Popup Coming Sunday on Roxbury Drive (BH Courier)
- Metro’s Bike Share Workers Form a Union (TWU/Twitter)
- Zoning Slows Pasadena Church’s Efforts to Build Affordable Housing (Star-News)
- DOT’s and Auto Industry Ready to Fight to Preserve Federal Funding in Infrastructure Bill (Politico)
- Friends, Family of Mark Bixby Gather to Ride on Mark Bixby Memorial Bicycle Pedestrian Path (LB Post)
