L.A. County COVID Cases Surge Due To Unvaccinated (LAT)

…County Reports Over 1,000 COVID Cases For Fifth Day In A Row (LAist)

Garcetti Makes Pitch For Funding Gold Line Extension (Daily Bulletin)

LAist Explains Metro Bike Share Unionization Drive

County Approves Next Step In Returning Bruce’s Beach (Daily Breeze)

Malibu Widening PCH, Needs To Do More For Cyclists (Biking in L.A.)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Woman In Long Beach (LB Post)

High Oil Prices Could Bring Drilling Back To Long Beach (LB Biz Journal)

