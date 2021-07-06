This Week In Livable Streets
Gateway Cities Council of Governments freeway projects meeting, Metro Public Safety Advisory Committee meeting, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Ongoing – To help address the needs of the injured and displaced and those that have had their lives disrupted by the LAPD’s detonation of fireworks on E. 27th Street last week, a Local Assistance Center has been set up at Trinity Recreation Center (2415 E. Trinity Street). It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and will serve as the designated location for victims to file claims for property damage and personal belongings as well as resources for food and temporary housing. Reach the Local Assistance Center directly by calling (213) 486-8137 or L.A. City Councilmember Curren Price’s district office: (323) 846-2651.
- Wednesday 7/7 – At this week’s Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) meeting, Metro’s Facilitators and members of the PSAC will be covering some of the following agenda items: PSAC Ad-Hoc Subcommittees Restructuring Proposal, Summary of Critical Priorities, Timelines, Recommendation Template, and the PSAC Ad hoc Subcommittee Reports. Details at meeting agenda. The meeting runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82876863804. For telephone access dial: +1(669) 900-9128. The Zoom meeting ID is 828 7686 3804. For more information, visit Metro’s PSAC webpage.
- Wednesday 7/7 – The Gateway Cities Council of Governments will host a 6 p.m. joint meeting of its board and executive committee to weigh in on Metro and Caltrans’ plans to widen the lower 710 Freeway and other freeways throughout southeastern L.A. County. Via Zoom, stakeholders can attend and make public comments starting at 6 p.m. Additional information at SBLA post and Streets for All alert. Full meeting details at the agenda packet. Pre-register via Zoom to receive an email confirmation with the meeting link.
- Thursday 7/8 will be a great day to donate to keep Streetsblog L.A. strong and independent!
