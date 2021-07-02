Today’s Headlines
- Supervisor Hilda Solis Now Chair Of Metro Board (Daily Breeze)
- What’s In L.A. City’s Newest Anti-Camping Law (LAT)
- Foothill Transit Offers Fare Discounts (SGV Tribune)
…LADOT Modifies DASH Routes
- Tamika Butler On Bike Advocacy Inclusivity (Bicycling)
- Three CicLAvias Planned For 2021 (@CicLAvia Instagram)
- Carnage: Driver Killed In Fiery Truck Crash In Fontana (LAT)
…Wrong-Way Driver Kills Two On 210 Freeway In Rialto (LAT)
- LAT Promotes Costly Metro MicroTransit Pilot
- No Plans To Widen 5 Freeway Through Camp Pendleton (Daily News)
- South L.A. Sites Cleared For Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
- Affordable Housing Under Construction In University Park (Urbanize)
- 6-Story 120-Unit Development Rising In Temple-Beaudry (Urbanize)
- July 4 Travelers Driving Face High Gas Prices, Clogged Roads (Daily News)
…CHP Will Crack Down On Speeding July 4 Weekend (Antelope Valley Times)
