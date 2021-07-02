Today’s Headlines

  • Supervisor Hilda Solis Now Chair Of Metro Board (Daily Breeze)
  • What’s In L.A. City’s Newest Anti-Camping Law (LAT)
  • Foothill Transit Offers Fare Discounts (SGV Tribune)
    LADOT Modifies DASH Routes
  • Tamika Butler On Bike Advocacy Inclusivity (Bicycling)
  • Three CicLAvias Planned For 2021 (@CicLAvia Instagram)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In Fiery Truck Crash In Fontana (LAT)
    …Wrong-Way Driver Kills Two On 210 Freeway In Rialto (LAT)
  • LAT Promotes Costly Metro MicroTransit Pilot
  • No Plans To Widen 5 Freeway Through Camp Pendleton (Daily News)
  • South L.A. Sites Cleared For Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
  • Affordable Housing Under Construction In University Park (Urbanize)
  • 6-Story 120-Unit Development Rising In Temple-Beaudry (Urbanize)
  • July 4 Travelers Driving Face High Gas Prices, Clogged Roads (Daily News)
    …CHP Will Crack Down On Speeding July 4 Weekend (Antelope Valley Times)

