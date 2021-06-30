Today’s Headlines

  • Metro CEO Wiggins Half-Clarifies Fare Collection Questions (The Source)
  • Metro Bike Share Workers Organizing Drive (KNOCK-LA)
  • More On Peak-Hour Alvarado Street Bus Lanes (The Source, Eastsider)
  • L.A. Drafting New Anti-Camping Ordinance (LAT)
  • Ports Get $25M in Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (Press-Telegram)
  • State Budget Includes $4M For Upgraded San Gabriel River Path (LB Post)
  • Carnage: Suspect Arrested In Deadly Palmdale Hit-and-Run Crash (AV Times)
  • 6-Story, 23-Unit TOC Apartments Planned Near Hollywood/Western (Urbanize)
  • Ground Broken For Supportive Housing On Western In South L.A. (Urbanize)
  • Millenium Mixed Use Nears Completion – Near Crenshaw Green Line Station (Urbanize)

