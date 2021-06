Today’s Headlines

Calendar: Saturday 6/26 – Metro’s Bike Share workers are trying to unionize and their employer not voluntarily recognizing their union. They are hosting a Solidarity Ride tomorrow for allies to show support. Meet at 4 p.m. at Union Station, for a 4:45 p.m. rollout. Details at @union_bike Twitter.

