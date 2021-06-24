Today’s Headlines
- ACT-LA Action Alert – Oppose Metro Private Security Contract Increase Vote Today
…ActiveSGV Alert – Support Metro Highway Funding Flexibility Vote Today
…Preview Of Today’s 10 a.m. Metro Board Meeting (The Source)
- Metro Schedule Changes, Front-Door Boarding Resumes – This Sunday (The Source)
…New Torrance Transit Line 13 Artesia Station to the Redondo Beach Debuts Sunday
- Man Stabbed, Killed At Metro Pico Station (LAT)
- Councilmembers Buscaino and Lee Push Greater Anti-Camping Enforcement (Daily News)
- Carnage: 6-Year Sentence For DUI Driver Who Crashed Into Pomona Home Killing One (SGV Tribune)
…Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash On the 210 In Monrovia Area (@CaltransDist7 Twitter)
- Foothill Transit Rider Steals Car, Leads Police On Chase (ABC7 Fb)
- COVID Delta Variant Spreading Through California (LAT)
