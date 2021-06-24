Today’s Headlines

  • ACT-LA Action Alert – Oppose Metro Private Security Contract Increase Vote Today
    ActiveSGV Alert – Support Metro Highway Funding Flexibility Vote Today
    …Preview Of Today’s 10 a.m. Metro Board Meeting (The Source)
  • Metro Schedule Changes, Front-Door Boarding Resumes – This Sunday (The Source)
    …New Torrance Transit Line 13 Artesia Station to the Redondo Beach Debuts Sunday
  • Man Stabbed, Killed At Metro Pico Station (LAT)
  • Councilmembers Buscaino and Lee Push Greater Anti-Camping Enforcement (Daily News)
  • Carnage: 6-Year Sentence For DUI Driver Who Crashed Into Pomona Home Killing One (SGV Tribune)
    …Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash On the 210 In Monrovia Area (@CaltransDist7 Twitter)
  • Foothill Transit Rider Steals Car, Leads Police On Chase (ABC7 Fb)
  • COVID Delta Variant Spreading Through California (LAT)

