Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Breaks Ground On Airport Connector (Urbanize, Daily News, The Source)
    LAT Questions If LAX Rail Will Be Enough To Jump-Start L.A. Transit
  • Metro Sales Tax Revenue Above Expectations (@numble Twitter)
  • BLM Says LAPD ‘Failed Completely’ To Punish Officers In Protest Abuses (LAT)
  • Carnage: Freeway Car Crash In Pasadena Kills One (SGV Tribune)
    …Driver Kills Pedestrian On 110 Freeway In Carson (Daily Breeze)
  • 8 Hurt, 6 Hospitalized From Van Nuys Car Crash (Daily News)
  • Rainwater Capture Streetscape Opens In Pacoima (Daily News)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA