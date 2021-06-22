Today’s Headlines
- Metro Breaks Ground On Airport Connector (Urbanize, Daily News, The Source)
…LAT Questions If LAX Rail Will Be Enough To Jump-Start L.A. Transit
- Metro Sales Tax Revenue Above Expectations (@numble Twitter)
- BLM Says LAPD ‘Failed Completely’ To Punish Officers In Protest Abuses (LAT)
- Carnage: Freeway Car Crash In Pasadena Kills One (SGV Tribune)
…Driver Kills Pedestrian On 110 Freeway In Carson (Daily Breeze)
- 8 Hurt, 6 Hospitalized From Van Nuys Car Crash (Daily News)
- Rainwater Capture Streetscape Opens In Pacoima (Daily News)
