Carson Seeks Input on Bicycle Action Plan

The city of Carson wants your input on its Bicycle Action Plan. Follow the planning process via the city’s Bike Plan website – and give input on specific bikeways via an online survey.

Per South Bay Bicycle Coalition Plus history, Carson adopted its Bicycle Master Plan in 2013. Carson facilities connect to the adjacent multi-city South Bay Bicycle Master Plan.

Carson has been hosting meetings (watch past presentation videos) and pop-up events. Based on that prior input, the Carson Bicycle Action plan will focus near-term improvements on seven key streets: 213th Street, 223rd Street, Avalon Boulevard, Central Avenue, Del Amo Boulevard, Dolores Street, and Victoria Street.

The city’s Explore What’s Planned webpage shares maps and tentative designs for each of the above streets. For larger streets, draft designs mainly call for protected bike lanes.

Below are two examples.

Map of Carson’s draft recommendations for Avalon Boulevard

City of Carson rendering of protected bike lane on Avalon Boulevard

Map of Carson’s draft recommendations for Del Amo Boulevard

City of Carson rendering of protected intersection at Del Amo and Main Street

The online survey requests feedback on specific facilities proposed. The survey is open now and will run through mid-September. Sign up for updates and learn more at the Carson Bike Action Plan website.