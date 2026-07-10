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Throne bathrooms, Culver City, Long Beach, housing, homelessness, e-bikes, Studio City, and more
9:17 AM PDT on July 10, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Throne toilet at Metro Vermont/Sunset Station - photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Metro & Throne Celebrate 1 Million Bathroom Uses (Instagram)
  • More On Culver CityBus Service Changes (CC Crossroads)
  • More On Friedman Bus Stop Funding (Spectrum1)
  • More On Long Beach Marina Coastal Access Settlement (Watchdog)
  • More On La Cañada Student Inventing Pedestrian Tech (Pasadena Now)
  • Renters Supported As COVID Housing Program Transitioned (LAist)
  • L.A. Homeless Counts Delayed (LAist)
  • Inland Empire E-Bike Injuries Increasing (KCAL)
  • 5-Story 78-Affordable Apartments Planned For Studio City (Urbanize)
  • OC ARTIC Station Uses Innovative Cooling Tech (LAist)

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