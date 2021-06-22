This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board meeting, street vendor justice rally, Care First budget rally, Adams Boulevard safety, and more:

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

Tuesday 6/22 – Tomorrow morning, the L.A. Street Vendor Campaign will host a press conference and rally for street vendor justice. The 10 a.m. rally will take place on the South Lawn Steps of L.A. City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street in downtown L.A. Details at @lyrickelkar Twitter thread.

– Tomorrow morning, the L.A. Street Vendor Campaign will host a press conference and rally for street vendor justice. The 10 a.m. rally will take place on the South Lawn Steps of L.A. City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street in downtown L.A. Details at @lyrickelkar Twitter thread. Thursday 6/23 – The full Metro board will meet to discuss and approve various items. This month there will be a vote on the Highway Program “modernization” proposal that would allow for flexibility for more Metro-funded projects to include complete streets components where appropriate. Meeting details, agenda, and staff reports at Metro meeting webpage.

– The full Metro board will meet to discuss and approve various items. This month there will be a vote on the Highway Program “modernization” proposal that would allow for flexibility for more Metro-funded projects to include complete streets components where appropriate. Meeting details, agenda, and staff reports at Metro meeting webpage. Saturday 6/26 – L.A. Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas and LADOT will host a Walk the Boulevard open house on the Adams Boulevard Safety Project. From 9 a.m. to noon, visit booths to learn about safety projects coming to Adams between Fairfax and Crenshaw. For event information, see LADOT Tweet. Sign up for updates via the LADOT project page.

– L.A. Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas and LADOT will host a Walk the Boulevard open house on the Adams Boulevard Safety Project. From 9 a.m. to noon, visit booths to learn about safety projects coming to Adams between Fairfax and Crenshaw. For event information, see LADOT Tweet. Sign up for updates via the LADOT project page. Saturday 6/26 preparation for Monday 6/28 – The Re-Imagine L.A. Coalition will hold a community call on Saturday 6/26 in advance of a Monday 6/28 9 a.m. rally to press for the County Supervisors to adopt a Care First budget for all of L.A. County. The 9 a.m. Rally for a Care First Vision in L.A. County will take place at Kenneth Hahn Administration Building at 500 W. Temple Street in downtown L.A. For details and to sign up for the Saturday call, go to Zoom preregistration.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org