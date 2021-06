Today’s Headlines

CA Reopens Today – Don’t Mess It Up This Time (LAT)

Bonin On Sheriff’s Push To Sweep Venice Unhoused (KNOCK-LA)

L.A. To Expand Transportation Demand Management Ordinance (Urbanize)

Metro CEO Wiggins Appoints Devon Deming Interim Deputy Executive Officer (@Numble Twitter)

Man Found Dead On B Line Tracks In Universal City (Patch)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Van Nuys (Daily News)

60-Year Old Man Beaten In Parking Dispute (Pasadena Star News)

Commuters Don’t Want To Return To Commutes (LAT)

Caitlyn Jenner Would Use CA High-Speed Rail Money To Build Border Wall (ABC7)

Editorial: Bullet Train Doesn’t Deserve A Cent Of Federal Funding (Daily News)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA