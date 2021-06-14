This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board committee meetings, L.A. City Council T-committee, Vermont corridor rail/BRT, 710 Freeway committee, Downtown Plan, Neighborhood Council deadlines, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Tuesday 6/15 – The L.A. City Planning and Transportation Departments have released new draft documents for the Transportation Demand Management (TDM) Program. The draft TDM Ordinance, TDM Program Guidelines, and beta TDM Calculator are now available for public review on the City Planning Mobility website, under TDM Program Update. The update would require certain new/expanded development to implement strategies such as supporting transit, telecommuting, walking, carshare, neighborhood shuttles, and other sustainable travel options that reduce vehicle trips. Register for the city’s final webinar tomorrow from 1-2:30 p.m.
For more information on L.A. City TDM update, watch the informational video or see the fact sheet. Sign up for email updates via the DCP website. Contact the Mobility team at planning.mobility[at]lacity.org or (213) 978-1342 with questions.
- Tuesday 6/15 – Tomorrow is the very last 2021 deadline day for L.A. City Neighborhood Council elections! Tuesday is the last day to mail in ballots for Region 12, which includes Central San Pedro, Coastal San Pedro, Harbor City, Harbor Gateway North, Harbor Gateway South, Northwest San Pedro, and Wilmington. Find your region’s election timetable at the L.A. City webpage. More background at SBLA article.
- Tuesday 6/15 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet starting at 3 p.m. The agenda includes Expo Line prioritization, Green New Deal active transportation plan implementation, LAnow microtransit, and more.
- Wednesday 6/16 – Metro will host a 2 p.m. virtual community outreach meeting for its Vermont Transit Corridor Planning and Environmental Study – specifically how the Bus Rapid Transit and/or rail facility could feasibly extend to the South Bay area. The South Bay Feasibility Study will evaluate whether any or all of these alternatives could be further extended from 120th Street to Pacific Coast Highway, largely due to the need to site a railyard along the corridor. Register for meeting via Zoom.
- Wednesday 6/16 – The Gateway Cities Council of Governments 710 Freeway Technical Advisory Committee will meet starting at 1:30 p.m. online via Zoom (click to pre-register and receive meeting link) or phone at (415)655-0001 with meeting number 878 6645 3989. Meeting agenda and reports to be posted at GCCOG meetings page. A lot has happened regarding the 710 Freeway since this committee last met; last month the Metro board suspended planning to widen the 710 after federal and state partners pulled out.
- Wednesday 6/16 and Thursday 6/17 – The Metro board of directors committees will meet to discuss and vote on various items in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Meeting details, agendas, and staff reports at Metro meeting webpage.
- Thursday 6/17 – The Los Angeles City Planning Commission will meet virtually and consider the proposed downtown Los Angeles Community Plan update. according to City Planning, the The new plan would would prioritize employment opportunities and affordable housing, including nearly doubling the area where residential uses are permitted. Communities of color within the plan area have criticized it for not doing enough for equity. For details, see CPC Agenda, Community Plan FAQ, Zoning Code FAQ, and the Interactive Draft Zoning Map. Register for the City Planning Commission meeting via Zoom using Meeting ID 830 4258 5904 and Meeting Passcode 638570. To listen by telephone, dial (213) 621-2489 or (818) 904-9450.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org