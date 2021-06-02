Today’s Headlines

  • Pandemic Spawned Black Bike Club And Shop (LAT)
  • Metro May Board Meeting Recap (The Source)
  • Scandal Convicted Councilmember Englander Begins Prison Sentence (LAT)
  • DA Charges County Sheriff’s Deputy With Perjury For Lying In Court (Witness L.A.)
  • Long Beach Shoemaker Bridge Plan Moves To Permitting Stage (LB Press-Telegram)
  • Dodger Gondola Meetings This Week (The Source)
  • Biden Funding Could Fix Whittier Narrows Dam (SGV Tribune)
  • LB Pushes To Lower Speeds On Belmont Residential Streets (LB Press-Telegram)
  • South Bay Plans Sharrow Network For Bikes And Neighborhood EVs (Daily Breeze)
  • Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed In 91 Freeway Crash (LB Post)
  • Kids, Driver Injured In Arcadia Rollover Crash (SGV Tribune)
  • 160-Unit AHSC Affordable Housing Planned At Long Beach A Line Anaheim Station (Urbanize)
  • Venice Canal Low-Income Housing Approved By Commission (Urbanize, LAT)
  • Homeless Lawsuit Appeal, Judge Says He Won’t Let Up (L.A. Magazine)
  • LAT Editorial: L.A. Shouldn’t Value Buildings Over People

