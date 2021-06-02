Today’s Headlines
- Pandemic Spawned Black Bike Club And Shop (LAT)
- Metro May Board Meeting Recap (The Source)
- Scandal Convicted Councilmember Englander Begins Prison Sentence (LAT)
- DA Charges County Sheriff’s Deputy With Perjury For Lying In Court (Witness L.A.)
- Long Beach Shoemaker Bridge Plan Moves To Permitting Stage (LB Press-Telegram)
- Dodger Gondola Meetings This Week (The Source)
- Biden Funding Could Fix Whittier Narrows Dam (SGV Tribune)
- LB Pushes To Lower Speeds On Belmont Residential Streets (LB Press-Telegram)
- South Bay Plans Sharrow Network For Bikes And Neighborhood EVs (Daily Breeze)
- Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed In 91 Freeway Crash (LB Post)
- Kids, Driver Injured In Arcadia Rollover Crash (SGV Tribune)
- 160-Unit AHSC Affordable Housing Planned At Long Beach A Line Anaheim Station (Urbanize)
- Venice Canal Low-Income Housing Approved By Commission (Urbanize, LAT)
- Homeless Lawsuit Appeal, Judge Says He Won’t Let Up (L.A. Magazine)
- LAT Editorial: L.A. Shouldn’t Value Buildings Over People
