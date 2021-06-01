Eyes on the Street: Construction of Regional Connector Pedestrian Bridge to Grand Avenue

Regional Connector Grand Avenue station and bridge construction. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
It has been just a couple of months since SBLA checked in on Regional Connector construction, but editor Joe Linton was downtown and has his hands full researching some big stories, so below are more recent photos of the Regional Connector Grand/Bunker Hill Station pedestrian bridge to Grand Avenue.

Metro’s 1.9-mile $1.8 billion downtown L.A. Regional Connector light rail subway is now expected to open around late August 2022. The new tracks will tie together the Metro A (Blue), E (Expo), and L (Gold) Lines to offer one-seat travel from East L.A. to Santa Monica and from Azusa to Long Beach. There will be three new stations: Grand Avenue Arts/Bunker Hill, Historic Broadway (at 2nd Street), and a new underground station replacing the now-demolished former Little Tokyo/Arts District station.

Most of the construction for the project has been underground, including deep pits at each of the stations. The pit under Bunker Hill was the deepest of them all.

The future Grand Avenue station site, 110 feet below the back of the Broad Museum
The future Grand Avenue station site back in 2017. The back of the Broad Museum is visible at the top of photo.

That Bunker Hill pit is no longer a pit. Construction at the surface there (on Hope Street at 2nd Street, essentially directly behind the Broad Museum) is now one of the best places where the public (and Streetsblog editors) can see project progress.

Here is what the future station will look like:

Metro rendering of Regional Connector Grand Avenue station, with bridge extended to the back of The Broad museum. Rendering via Urbanize

See more Grand Avenue station renderings at this earlier SBLA post.

Here is what the site looked like yesterday.

View of construction of Regional Connector bridge to Grand Avenue (note Disney Hall on the right). View is similar to the rendering above – looking north from Hope Street near 3rd Street.
View of Regional Connector Grand Avenue bridge construction – looking south from Hope, near First Street
View of Regional Connector Grand Avenue/Bunker Hill Station – looking south from Flower Street. The Broad is visible on the left.
View of Regional Connector bridge construction – looking west from the back of The Broad museum.

