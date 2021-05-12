Today’s Headlines
- The Eagle Rock Association (TERA) Endorses Beautiful Boulevard BRT Proposal
- Long Beach Updates Density Bonus, Tied To Transit Service (Urbanize)
- L.A. To Make Al Fresco Dining Permanent Program (LAist)
- Slim Crowds Dampen West Hollywood’s First Day of Robertson Street Closures (WeHoVille)
- Carnage: UPS Truck Driver Crash Kills One In Palos Verdes Estates (Daily Breeze)
- 3-Story Affordable Housing Complex Under Construction In East L.A. (Urbanize)
- Judge Carter Keeps L.A. County In Homelessness Lawsuit (LAist)
- L.A. Olympics Will Increase Surveillance and Policing (KNOCK-LA)
- Governor Newsom Announces $12B Plan To House Unhoused People (LAist, LAT)
…and $1.5B Plan To Clean Freeway Trash (Daily News)
