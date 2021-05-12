Today’s Headlines

The Eagle Rock Association (TERA) Endorses Beautiful Boulevard BRT Proposal

Long Beach Updates Density Bonus, Tied To Transit Service (Urbanize)

L.A. To Make Al Fresco Dining Permanent Program (LAist)

Slim Crowds Dampen West Hollywood’s First Day of Robertson Street Closures (WeHoVille)

Carnage: UPS Truck Driver Crash Kills One In Palos Verdes Estates (Daily Breeze)

3-Story Affordable Housing Complex Under Construction In East L.A. (Urbanize)

Judge Carter Keeps L.A. County In Homelessness Lawsuit (LAist)

L.A. Olympics Will Increase Surveillance and Policing (KNOCK-LA)

Governor Newsom Announces $12B Plan To House Unhoused People (LAist, LAT)

…and $1.5B Plan To Clean Freeway Trash (Daily News)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA