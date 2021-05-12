Today’s Headlines

  • The Eagle Rock Association (TERA) Endorses Beautiful Boulevard BRT Proposal
  • Long Beach Updates Density Bonus, Tied To Transit Service (Urbanize)
  • L.A. To Make Al Fresco Dining Permanent Program (LAist)
  • Slim Crowds Dampen West Hollywood’s First Day of Robertson Street Closures (WeHoVille)
  • Carnage: UPS Truck Driver Crash Kills One In Palos Verdes Estates (Daily Breeze)
  • 3-Story Affordable Housing Complex Under Construction In East L.A. (Urbanize)
  • Judge Carter Keeps L.A. County In Homelessness Lawsuit (LAist)
  • L.A. Olympics Will Increase Surveillance and Policing (KNOCK-LA)
  • Governor Newsom Announces $12B Plan To House Unhoused People (LAist, LAT)
    …and $1.5B Plan To Clean Freeway Trash (Daily News)

