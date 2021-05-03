This Week In Livable Streets

Decriminalizing “Jaywalking”, El Sereno area Valley Boulevard improvements, Metro Public Safety committee, Crenshaw North, Black Lives Matter L.A., Neighborhood Council deadlines, and more:

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

Monday 5/3 – Today starting at 1 p.m., walk advocacy groups will host a free webinar on Decriminalizing Jaywalking: A National Discussion. Panelists include Angie Schmitt, formerly of SBUSA and author of Right of Way; Caro Jauregui, California Walks; Charles Brown, Equitable Cities; Patrick Hope, Virginia House of Delegates; John Yi, Los Angeles Walks; and Michael Kelly, Bike Walk Kansas City. Sign-up via Zoom pre-registration.

– Thursday 5/6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom link, meeting ID: 829 9668 0178

– Saturday 5/8 from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom link, meeting ID: 848 8036 3069

Details at Metro’s The Source post, which includes a recent video introducing the Crenshaw Northern Extension.

