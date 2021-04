Today’s Headlines

25 Percent Of L.A. Residents Are Vaccinated (LAist)

Woman Badly Beaten On Metro Bus In Eagle Rock (Eastsider)

State Senator Introduces Bill To Transfer Bruce’s Beach Property (Daily Breeze)

Protected Bike Lanes On North Lake Will Preserve 98 Percent of Parking (Pasadena Complete Streets)

Carnage: Three Killed When Car Crashed Into Parked Cars, Bank, In South L.A. (FOX11)

…Two-Car Crash Leaves One Dead In Azusa (SGV Tribune)

…Two-Car Crash Leaves One Dead In Azusa (SGV Tribune) Affordable Housing Covenants Are Expiring (KCRW)

Florence Affordable Housing Building Fully Framed (Urbanize)

Councilmember Raman Seeks To Strengthen Tenant Harassment Ordinance (Daily Breeze)

CA Fracking Ban Falls Short In State Legislature (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA