Stephanie Wiggins To Become CEO of Metro

In a special board meeting scheduled for tomorrow at 3 p.m., the Metro board is expected to appoint Stephanie Wiggins as CEO. The meeting agenda reads:

Appoint Stephanie Wiggins to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority … for a four-year term, with an effective [start] date between May 30, 2021 and June 14, 2021, plus two, one-year options exercisable at the discretion of the Board.

Wiggins is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Metrolink, the multi-county Southern California commuter rail agency. Prior to Metrolink, Wiggins was a very familiar face at Metro, serving as Deputy CEO. Before Metro she served at the Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.

Wiggins replaces outgoing Metro CEO Phil Washington, who declined to renew his contract ending in May. Washington’s post-Metro future remains unclear. It was speculated that Washington would work for a federal agency under the Biden Administration, but this has not yet come to pass. Washington has stated that he was offered one federal position, but turned it down.