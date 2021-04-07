Stephanie Wiggins To Become CEO of Metro

Stephanie Wiggins - photo via Metrolink
Stephanie Wiggins - photo via Metrolink

In a special board meeting scheduled for tomorrow at 3 p.m., the Metro board is expected to appoint Stephanie Wiggins as CEO. The meeting agenda reads:

Appoint Stephanie Wiggins to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority … for a four-year term, with an effective [start] date between May 30, 2021 and June 14, 2021, plus two, one-year options exercisable at the discretion of the Board.

Wiggins is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Metrolink, the multi-county Southern California commuter rail agency. Prior to Metrolink, Wiggins was a very familiar face at Metro, serving as Deputy CEO. Before Metro she served at the Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.

Wiggins replaces outgoing Metro CEO Phil Washington, who declined to renew his contract ending in May. Washington’s post-Metro future remains unclear. It was speculated that Washington would work for a federal agency under the Biden Administration, but this has not yet come to pass. Washington has stated that he was offered one federal position, but turned it down.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Phil Washington’s Metro Re-Org Imports Denver Leadership

By Joe Linton |
In a July 23 memo [PDF] to Metro staff, new CEO Phil Washington outlined his initial foray into Metro restructuring, including leadership changes at many key posts. In May, Washington left his post as head of Denver RTD to lead Metro. Washington now brings former Denver colleagues to staff three high-level Metro leadership positions. The […]

Foothill Gold Line Conference Builds Momentum To Extend

By Joe Linton |
The Metro Gold Line Foothill Extension Construction Authority hosted a one-day State of the Project 2016 conference today at Pomona College. Elected officials, agency leaders and others gathered to hear some success stories from previous segments, but mostly to look ahead to extending the Gold Line eastward to Montclair, and possibly further. The Foothill Gold […]

Metro Celebrates New El Monte Bike Hub, First of Several

By Joe Linton |
Metro celebrated the opening of the agency’s first bike hub this morning in El Monte. The hub is located at the El Monte Transit Center, a very quick 15-minute, 12-mile Metro Silver Line Bus Rapid Transit trip from downtown Los Angeles. The hub combines secure bike parking with a small bike shop staffed weekdays, from […]
Seated in the front row at today's Metro board meeting are LAPD Chief Charlie Beck, LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell, and LBPD Chief Robert Luna. Photo: Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

Metro Board Delays Transit Policing Contract For Three Months

By Joe Linton |
At the end of today's nearly 6-hour Metro board of directors meeting, the vote on the staff-recommended $547 million multi-agency transit policing contract was pushed back three months. Metro's new transit policing arrangement would scale back the L.A. County Sheriffs Department's current role in favor of a majority of the work being done by LAPD.