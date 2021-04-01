Today’s Headlines

  • Protestors Raise Issues with LAPD Violence In Echo Park Operation (LAT)
    …Electeds Seek Information On LAPD Actions In Echo Park Sweep (LAT)
    …Echo Park Vigil Mourns Losses, Plans Future (KNOCK.LA)
  • New Metro Video Shows Union Station Run-Through Tracks Project (Urbanize)
  • Boulevard Sentinel Not A Fan Of A Walkable Transit-Friendly Eagle Rock
    Metro to host Eagle Rock BRT meeting tonight 5-7 p.m.
  • Son Of Eagle Rock Anti-BRT Nimby Charged With Setting Fire To Homeless Camp (LAT)
  • Carnage: Deputy Killed In East L.A. Freeway Crash (Whittier Daily News)
  • L.A. Walks Urges Caltrans Not To Tear Out Encino Pedestrian Bridge
  • L.A. County Starts New Parks Regional Plan (Urbanize)
  • Long Beach Developer Settles Slumlord Lawsuit For $275K To Tenants (forthe.org)
  • Permanent Supportive Housing Nearly Complete At Hollywood LGBT Center (Urbanize)
  • 7-Story Apartments Planned Adjacent To UCLA (Urbanize)

