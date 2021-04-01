Today’s Headlines
- Protestors Raise Issues with LAPD Violence In Echo Park Operation (LAT)
…Electeds Seek Information On LAPD Actions In Echo Park Sweep (LAT)
…Echo Park Vigil Mourns Losses, Plans Future (KNOCK.LA)
- New Metro Video Shows Union Station Run-Through Tracks Project (Urbanize)
- Boulevard Sentinel Not A Fan Of A Walkable Transit-Friendly Eagle Rock
…Metro to host Eagle Rock BRT meeting tonight 5-7 p.m.
- Son Of Eagle Rock Anti-BRT Nimby Charged With Setting Fire To Homeless Camp (LAT)
- Carnage: Deputy Killed In East L.A. Freeway Crash (Whittier Daily News)
- L.A. Walks Urges Caltrans Not To Tear Out Encino Pedestrian Bridge
- L.A. County Starts New Parks Regional Plan (Urbanize)
- Long Beach Developer Settles Slumlord Lawsuit For $275K To Tenants (forthe.org)
- Permanent Supportive Housing Nearly Complete At Hollywood LGBT Center (Urbanize)
- 7-Story Apartments Planned Adjacent To UCLA (Urbanize)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA