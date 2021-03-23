Today’s Headlines

Regulators Don’t Know If CA Oil Companies Are Complying With Laws (ProPublica)

More LA Sheriff’s Officials Accused of Misconduct in ‘Banditos’ Deputy Gang Lawsuit (LAist)

…Sheriff Fights Subpoena Over Secret Deputy Gangs (Courthouse News Service)

More on the Push for Justice For Monique Munoz, Killed by Speeding Driver (L.A. Taco)

Driver Plows Through Diamond Bar Protest Against Anti-Asian Hate Crimes (KTLA5)

Seven Injured In 405 Freeway Three-Car Crash (Daily News)

Unhoused Activists Push Against Echo Park Lake Closure (Eastsider, LAT)

Progress on DTLA’s The Grand by Gehry (Urbanize)

Biden $3T Infrastructure Plan Could Invest A Great Deal In California (LAT)

…But Vartabedian Couldn’t Resist Using This to Kick High-Speed Rail Again (LAT)

