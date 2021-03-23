Today’s Headlines
- Regulators Don’t Know If CA Oil Companies Are Complying With Laws (ProPublica)
- More LA Sheriff’s Officials Accused of Misconduct in ‘Banditos’ Deputy Gang Lawsuit (LAist)
…Sheriff Fights Subpoena Over Secret Deputy Gangs (Courthouse News Service)
- Video Shows Details of Pasadena Police Shooting of Black Man (LAT)
- More on the Push for Justice For Monique Munoz, Killed by Speeding Driver (L.A. Taco)
- Driver Plows Through Diamond Bar Protest Against Anti-Asian Hate Crimes (KTLA5)
- Seven Injured In 405 Freeway Three-Car Crash (Daily News)
- Unhoused Activists Push Against Echo Park Lake Closure (Eastsider, LAT)
- Progress on DTLA’s The Grand by Gehry (Urbanize)
- Biden $3T Infrastructure Plan Could Invest A Great Deal In California (LAT)
…But Vartabedian Couldn’t Resist Using This to Kick High-Speed Rail Again (LAT)
