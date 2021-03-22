This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board, ending urban oil drilling, e-bikes, neighborhood councils elections, Sustainable Claremont, Metro Public Safety Advisory Committee, and more:

Thursday 3/25 – The Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council will host a 6 p.m. E-Bike Town Hall, featuring a panel discussion on electric bicycles and their place in urban transportation. No RSVP necessary. Connect on Zoom or dial in to (669) 900-6833 or (877) 853-5257 and use Zoom ID 831 4075 3995. Details at Greater Wilshire NC webpage.

– The Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council will host a 6 p.m. E-Bike Town Hall, featuring a panel discussion on electric bicycles and their place in urban transportation. No RSVP necessary. Connect on Zoom or dial in to (669) 900-6833 or (877) 853-5257 and use Zoom ID 831 4075 3995. Details at Greater Wilshire NC webpage. Who knows? – According to a remark last week by CEO Phil Washington, Metro’s Public Safety Advisory Committee will meet for the first time this week. The PSAC membership was scheduled to be announced in December, and the committee was supposed to start meeting in January. SBLA has an inquiry in to Metro as to who is on the committee, when it will meet, and if the meetings will be open to the public… and this entry will be updated if and when Metro makes this information available to the public.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org