This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board, ending urban oil drilling, e-bikes, neighborhood councils elections, Sustainable Claremont, Metro Public Safety Advisory Committee, and more:
- Mondays and Wednesdays – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Monday 3/22 – Tonight Sustainable Claremont hosts “Sustainability Dialog: Complete Streets & Active Transportation” a Zoom discussion with ActiveSGV’s Wes Reutimann and and Alta Planning + Design Planning Associate, Ryan Johnson. Details at Sustainable Claremont event webpage.
- Tuesday 3/23 – Tomorrow is another deadline day for some L.A. City Neighborhood Council elections! Mail-in elections ballots for Region 6 (NCs: Arts District Little Tokyo, Downtown L.A., Olympic Park, Pico Union, Westlake North, Westlake South, and Wilshire Center-Koreatown) need to be postmarked by Tuesday 3/23.
Find your region’s election timetable at the L.A. City webpage. To request a ballot go to NC elections sign-up webpage. More background at SBLA article.
- Thursday 3/25 – The monthly full Metro board meeting will take place starting at 10 a.m. Details and staff reports at meeting agenda. One item to be decided is a proposal for a $36 million cost increase for Metro’s transit policing contract (SBLA coverage, staff report.)
- Thursday 3/25 -STAND-LA (Stand Together Against Neighborhood Oil Drilling — Los Angeles), SCOPE-LA (Strategic Concepts in Organizing & Policy Education) and several other partner organizations will host a virtual town hall on the campaign to end urban oil drilling. The 6-8 p.m. event will feature a panel discussion with L.A. City Councilmembers Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Kevin de Léon, and others. The town hall will also feature a virtual toxic tour demonstrating the dangerous proximity of oil extraction sites to frontline residents’ homes, schools, places of worship, workplaces, and parks. Details and RSVP at STAND-LA event webpage.
- Thursday 3/25 – The Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council will host a 6 p.m. E-Bike Town Hall, featuring a panel discussion on electric bicycles and their place in urban transportation. No RSVP necessary. Connect on Zoom or dial in to (669) 900-6833 or (877) 853-5257 and use Zoom ID 831 4075 3995. Details at Greater Wilshire NC webpage.
- Who knows? – According to a remark last week by CEO Phil Washington, Metro’s Public Safety Advisory Committee will meet for the first time this week. The PSAC membership was scheduled to be announced in December, and the committee was supposed to start meeting in January. SBLA has an inquiry in to Metro as to who is on the committee, when it will meet, and if the meetings will be open to the public… and this entry will be updated if and when Metro makes this information available to the public.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org