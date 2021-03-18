Today’s Headlines
- DA Gascón At 100 Days: Cut Prison Sentences By 8,000 Years (LAist, LAist)
- Family Of East L.A. Man Killed By Sheriff Deputy Plans To Sue (LAist)
- L.A. Considers Follow-Up After Report Shows LAPD Mishandled Protests (LAT)
- Metro Bundles Next Five Years Of Bus Costs As A “Better Bus” Initiative (The Source)
- Destination Crenshaw Construction Begins This Month (Urbanize)
- Streets for All Publishes Policy Positions
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In North Hollywood (Daily News)
- Manhattan Beach Won’t Return Bruce’s Beach, Disbands Task Force (LAist, Daily Breeze)
- City Council Approves $86M For 3 Affordable Housing Projects, in DTLA, North Hills, North Hollywood (Urbanize)
- Don’t Hold the Oscars At Union Station (Curbed)
