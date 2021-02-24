Today’s Headlines

Appointments No Longer Needed At L.A. COVID Test Sites (LAist)

LAPD Gave LAT Wrong Information On Traffic Stop Numbers

Metro and LADOT Plans To Speed Up Street-Running Light Rail (Urbanize)

Tiger Woods Seriously Injured In Rollover Car Crash In Rancho Palos Verdes (CBS, Daily News, LAT)

…Woods Crash Site Street Known To Be Dangerous Road (LAT)

…Make Woods Crash Site Street, Hawthorne Boulevard, Safe (Biking in L.A.)

CHP, CBS Concerned More About Damage To Car In Freeway Racing Crash

Carnage: Driver Dies Crashing Car Into Home In Paramount (LAT)

How Media Narrative Is Harming Echo Park’s Unhoused (KNOCK.LA)

6-Story 44-Home TOC Proposed In Westlake (Urbanize)

6-Story 65-Apartment Project Under Construction In Koreatown (Urbanize)

Issues With Punitive Policies At Project Roomkey (KNOCK.LA)

Manhattan Reopens Downtown Street To Cars, After Two Weeks Outdoor Dining (Daily Breeze)

L.A. Freeways Have Mountains Of Trash (NBC)

