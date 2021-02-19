SGV Connect 77 – More on Greenways and Micro-Transit in El Monte

Welcome to this week’s SGV Connect. It’s a long podcast, so let’s get right into it!

The Los Angeles County Flood Control District is currently working on a plan to open up more than 138 miles of SGV waterways to bicyclists and pedestrians. With the plan expected to be completed by Fall 2021, and the environmental review process to be completed by Summer 2022, the San Gabriel Valley Greenway Strategic Implementation Plan will create a clear plan fo increasing open space in SGV communities and connecting the Rio Hondo and the San Gabriel Valley River. We spoke with Dan Lafferty, deputy director at Los Angeles County Public Works, about the study of these greenways, how equity is being framed in the work, and some of the community engagement strategies that will be deployed in the future.

Second, Damien speaks with Rani Narula-Woods at Metro about the new Metro Micro project in El Monte. The new ride-hailing service offers shared rides operated by Metro employees in partnership with RideCo., Inc. Metro Micro rides cost an introductory rate of $1 per ride (transfer not included) for the first six months. Rides must begin and end within each zone. For more information, visit these article at Metro’s The Source or the Los Angeles Daily News.

You can also check out this video for information on how to get the apps on your phone and access the service.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

